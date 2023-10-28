Table-toppers India will look to add to their winning streak of five matches when they take on a struggling England in Lucknow. Following their impressive victory over New Zealand, India are expected to seal a comfortable win over the English team on Sunday, virtually securing their place in the knockouts. On the other hand, England find themselves in a must-win situation. The Jos Buttler-captained side will be well aware of the fact that it's not just a win they need, but a convincing one to improve their low net run-rate. The English team currently occupies the ninth position in the 10-team competition, with a total of two points from five matches.

Weather conditions and pitch report

The pitch at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow mostly favours the bowlers. The surface at the venue offers bounce and pace to the bowlers as well and it assists spinners as the game progresses. The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 262. The arena in Lucknow has hosted three ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 matches so far with the highest score at the venue being 311/7. The lowest total here has been 177 runs.

Talking about the weather, the temperature at Lucknow is expected to hover around 29 degrees with 29% humidity.

Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav/R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG fantasy XI

Wicket-keepers: KL Rahul

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid

Bowlers:Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mark Wood

India's KL Rahul is the best option for the wicketkeeper's choice in the fantasy XI team. The right-handed batter has established himself as one of the most dependable players for Team India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In the last five matches, the wicket-keeper batter has scored 177 runs. His campaign began with an unbeaten 97 against Australia, and he has consistently chipped in with valuable runs throughout India's five-match winning streak. Behind the stumps, KL Rahul has plucked five catches in as many matches.

Among the batters, Virat Kohli ranks as the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter has notched a century along with three half-centuries. The former India skipper has amassed 354 runs in five matches at an average of 118 and a strike rate of 90.54.

Rohit Sharma is without a doubt a must-have batsman in the fantasy XI team. The Indian captain has showcased top form in this ICC event, accumulating a total of 311 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 133.47. This right-handed batter has also demonstrated his power-hitting prowess, having smashed 17 sixes and 33 boundaries in the ongoing competition.

Shubman Gill overcame illness to make a comeback into the Indian team. After missing out on two initial games, the right-handed batter has since been consistently among the runs, providing valuable support to Rohit Sharma at the top of the batting order. While Gill may not have produced a standout performance just yet, his ability to score briskly during the powerplay has been instrumental in ensuring a strong start for the team.

Dawid Malan has emerged as England's leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament. The left-handed batter has been the sole standout performer for England, particularly in the context of the team's challenges in adapting to the slow Indian tracks. Malan has accumulated a total of 220 runs in five matches, with a high score of 140.

For the all-rounder spot, Ravindra Jadeja is the preferred choice for the fantasy XI team. The left-arm spinner, with his guile and variations, has proven to be India's main weapon in the middle overs. Not only has he managed to stem the flow of runs, but he has also broken threatening partnerships for India. Jadeja is India's third-highest wicket-taker in the competition, having secured 7 scalps in five matches. He has also made significant contributions with the bat, helping India hunt down opposition.

Adil Rashid is one of the England bowlers who has posed a threat to opposition batsmen. Apart from Reece Topley, who has been sidelined due to an injury, Adil Rashid is the sole English bowler to have secured five or more wickets in the tournament. The right-arm leg-spinner has accounted for 6 wickets in 4 matches.

For England to have any chance of advancing to the knockout stage, Ben Stokes must play a pivotal role with both the bat and the ball. Having been sidelined due to injury during the initial matches, Stokes has gradually regained his form in the competition. His highest score of 43 in England's match against Sri Lanka demonstrated his potential to make a significant impact.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah has consistently delivered early breakthroughs for India in the majority of matches. His performances during the powerplay have been economical too. This right-arm pacer has clinched 11 wickets in the tournament.

Following his absence from India's playing XI in earlier matches, Mohammed Shami made a stunning comeback in India's victory over New Zealand. The right-arm pacer delivered a match-winning performance with figures of 5/54, which helped India restrict Kiwis to a total of 273.

England pacer Mark Wood has bagged three wickets in five matches so far. The right-arm pacer is expected to play a pivotal role for England in their efforts to prevent India's power-hitter to run away with the game.

Captain: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has stood out as India's most reliable run-scorer, consistently accumulating fantasy points in the process. Given his current form, the right-handed batter will be expected to score against a struggling England bowling attack. The veteran batter is a top contender for the captain's position in the fantasy XI team.

Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of India's leading run-getters in the tournament. He will look to take advantage of the struggling English bowling attack and further bolster his runs tally. The Indian captain is a good choice for the vice-captaincy role in fantasy teams.