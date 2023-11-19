The 45-day-long Cricket World Cup 2023 is coming to an end, with India and Australia set to square off in the final at Ahmedabad. The two teams have produced a phenomenal show over the course of the tournament, with India winning all 10 matches so far, while Australia securing 8 victories out of 10. While both the teams will be eager to get their hands on the coveted title, there's also a big prize money at stake that the winners and runners-up have been promised by the International Cricket Council.

Before the ODI World Cup 2023 campaign, began, the ICC revealed the prize money sum in a release. According to the release, the winners will get USD 4 Million (INR 33,31,67,000 approx.) while the runners-up will earn USD 2 million (INR 16,65,83,500 approx.)

The tournament has a total prize money pot of USD 10 million. Other than the two finalists, the 10 teams would also collect USD 40,000 for every group stage win.

"There's prize money up for grabs for winning their Group Stage games as well, with teams getting USD 40,000 for every victory. At the end of the Group Stage, teams that fail to reach the knockouts will each get USD 100,000," added ICC in the release.

Stage: Rate USD | Total USD

Winners: 4,000,000 | 4,000,000

Runners-up: 2,000,000 | 2,000,000

Losing Semi-Finalists: 800,000 | 1,600,000

Teams eliminated after group stage (6): 100,000 | 600,000

Winner of each group stage match (45): 40,000 | 1,800,000

Total:10,000,000

The Cricket World Cup 2023 final will be played at the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The venue's redevelopment was completed in 2021, and it has already hosted a day-night Test between India and England, as well as the last two IPL finals.

It would be the first time that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the Cricket World Cup 2023.