India will lock horns with Australia in the final of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 19 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The match will commence at 2:00 PM IST. The big beasts, India are currently the only unbeaten team in the tournament and have an opportunity to carry on with their momentum and lift the World Cup after a 12-year gap. The Men in Blue faced a tough situation in the semi-final against New Zealand. But they held their nerves and got over the line.

On the other hand, the mighty Australians have won their last eight games after losing their initial two opening games. They overcame the semi-final hurdle by defeating South Africa in a nerve-wracking game and marched into the final. They will be up against the best team of the tournament so far and will look to add another World Cup trophy in their cabinet.

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI Prediction: Top batter and wicket-keeper picks

1. Rohit Sharma: India's Rohit Sharma has made 550 runs in 10 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 55 and has a strike rate of 124.15. The opener has one century and three half-centuries with a top score of 131. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma crafted 239 runs at an average of 47.8 and a strike rate of 113.81.

2. Virat Kohli: India's Virat Kohli has made 711 runs in 10 matches so far. The right-handed batter is averaging 101.57 and has a strike rate of 90.69. The one-down batter has three centuries, and five half-centuries with his top score being 117. In the last five matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Virat Kohli has made 357 runs at an average of 89.25 and a strike rate of 90.84.

3. David Warner: Australia's David Warner has made 528 runs in 10 matches so far. The left-handed batter averages 52.8 and has a strike rate of 107.54. The opener has two centuries, two half-centuries with his top score being 163. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, David Warner has made 196 runs at an average of 39.2 and a strike rate of 103.7.

4. Shreyas Iyer: India's Shreyas Iyer has managed 526 runs in 10 matches so far. The right-handed batter averages 75.14 and has a strike rate of 113.12. The middle-order batter has two centuries, and three half-centuries with his highest score being 128 not out. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Shreyas Iyer produced 396 runs at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 122.6.

5. Mitchell Marsh: Australia's Mitchell Marsh contributed 426 runs in nine matches so far. The right-hander averages 53.25 and has a strike rate of 107.85. The opening batter has two centuries, and one half-century with his best score of 177 not out. In the last five matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Mitchell Marsh put together 246 runs at an average of 61.5 and a strike rate of 114.42.

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI Prediction: Top bowler picks

1. Mohammed Shami: India's Mohammed Shami has claimed 23 wickets in six matches. The right-arm fast bowler has taken three five-wicket hauls. He has maintained an average of 9.13 and an economy of 5.01. His best performance in ICC the Cricket World Cup 2023 is 7/57.

2. Adam Zampa: Australia's Adam Zampa has scalped 22 wickets in 10 matches. The leg-spinner has taken two three-wicket hauls. He has maintained an average of 21.40 and an economy of 5.47. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/8.

3. Jasprit Bumrah: India's Jasprit Bumrah has taken 18 wickets in 10 matches. The right-arm pacer has taken one three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 18.33 and an economy of 3.98. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 4/39.

4. Ravindra Jadeja: India's Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 16 wickets in 10 matches. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler has taken a five-wicket haul and a three-wicket haul. He has maintained an average of 22.18 and an economy of 4.25. His best performance in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 5/33.

5. Kuldeep Yadav: India's Kuldeep Yadav has taken 15 wickets in 10 matches. He has maintained an average of 24.53 and an economy of 4.32. His best performance in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is 2/7.

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

1. Virat Kohli: India batter Virat Kohli has scored 711 runs in 10 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 at an average of 101.57 and a strike rate of 90.69. He has scored five half-centuries and three centuries and has the top score of 117.

2. David Warner: Australia's David Warner has hit 528 runs in 10 matches and is the team's number-one run-getter this edition. He has a strike rate of 107.54 and averages 52.8. He also has two half-centuries and two centuries to his name in this campaign.

3. Mohammed Shami: The India bowler has taken 23 wickets in six matches. Mohammed Shami's best figures for this season is 7/57 and his average is 9.13.

4. Adam Zampa: The Australia bowler has picked up 22 wickets in 10 matches so far at an average of 21.40. Adam Zampa's 4/8 is his best bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.