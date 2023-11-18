Australia captain Pat Cummins has revealed that the pitch curated for their Cricket World Cup final against India on Sunday will be a used one. With hosts India set to take on Australia in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the debate around the pitch has hogged all the limelight. This comes after the International Cricket Council's head pitch consultant had allegedly accused the host nation accused of changing track for the semi-final between India and New Zealand from a fresh to a used one.

While suggesting that he didn't ready much into the pitch, Cummins asserted that the track for the final looks like a "pretty good" one.

"Again, I'm not a great pitch reader, but it looked pretty firm. They've only just watered it, so yeah, give it another 24 hours and have a look, but it looks like a pretty good wicket. Yes, it has been used before. Pakistan played someone (India on October 14) there," Cummins said at a pre-match press conference.

With around 1,30,000 fans expected to be present at the stadium for the final, Cummins insisted is not worried about a partisan crowd and said that his team would love to stun the home fans.

"It's going to be awesome. They have been playing some good cricket, undefeated so far. But we know we can give them a good shake, having played them a lot during the last two years with success," he added.

India have already defeated Australia at the tournament by six wickets in Chennai back on October 8.

However, they have not won a major piece of ICC silverware since the 2013 Champions Trophy and now the question is can they hold their nerve for just one more game?