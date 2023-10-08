The Indian cricket team begin their Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with a tough challenge against Australia in Chennai on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side enter as one of favourites to win the competition after a series win over Australia just ahead of the competition. The last time India hosted a World Cup was back in 2011 and they went on to win the title under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. A similar expectation will be there among the fans but the challenge will not be easy. India may miss the services of Shubman Gill who was sick and the loss of the in-form batter may prove to be a challenge.

Head-To-Head Record

India and Australia have faced each other a total of 149 times in ODI cricket with the Aussies having a 83-56 win advantage. 10 matches between the two sides did not yield any result.

Odds -

India - 1.62

Australia - 2.32

Trivia

7 -Rohit Sharma needs 1 century to score his 7th Century in the ICC Cricket World Cup (ODI) which will make him the player with the most centuries in World Cup history.

28 -Rohit Sharma is 5 sixes away from becoming the player with most sixes for India in ICC Cricket World Cup (ODI).

100 -Ravindra Jadeja is 5 wickets away from 100 ODI wickets in India.

554 -Rohit Sharma is 3 sixes away from hitting 554 sixes in Int'l Cricket which will make him the player with most sixes in International Cricket surpassing Chris Gayle who has 553.

1000 - KL Rahul is 31 runs away from 1000 ODI runs in India.

1 -India are ranked no.1 across all formats going into the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.