The Indian men's cricket team will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in front of a packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. Australia will seek to claim a record sixth World Cup crown on Sunday while India will look for their third title. Here's a look at the records that could be broken when the two cricket giants meet at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Largest attendance in World Cup final

The Melbourne Cricket Ground, one of the world's largest stadiums, witnessed an astounding attendance of over 93,000 spectators during the Australia vs New Zealand World Cup final in 2015. This turnout will be outnumbered when India take on Australia in the 2023 World Cup final on Sunday in a stadium that can hold 1,32,000 spectators.

Highest score in World Cup final

Australia, led by Ricky Ponting's belligerent 140, posted 359/2 against India in the 2003 World Cup final at Johannesburg. It remains the highest team score in the World Cup finals.

Both India and Australia have scored over 350 multiple times in the 2023 World Cup. There's a strong possibility that both teams could breach the record of 359 runs on Sunday.

Biggest wins in World Cup final

The record for the biggest win by runs in World Cups is held by Australia, who defeated India by 125 runs in 2003. The record for the biggest win by wickets also belongs to Australia, who defeated Pakistan in the 1999 World Cup final by eight wickets.

Lowest score in World Cup final

Pakistan's 132/10 against Australia is the lowest score in the ODI World Cup finals. India have bowled England, South Africa and Sri Lanka below this mark in this edition and with the form Indian bowlers, led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, have shown in this tournament, it could be a possibility that Australia get bowled out under 132.

Highest individual score in World Cup final

The highest individual score in an ODI World Cup belongs to former Australia wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist. His 149 in the 2007 World Cup final destroyed the Sri Lankan attack in the West Indies.

Best bowling figures in World Cup final

West Indian bowler Joel Garner, who took five wickets for 38 runs in the 1979 final against England, holds the record for best bowling figures in World Cup finals. The record could be beaten on Sunday if the pitch turns out to be on a slower side.

Virat Kohli chases multiple records

The win against Australia could make Virat Kohli become the first Indian cricketer to have two World Cup titles against his name. Virat Kohli was also part of the MS Dhoni-led Indian team that won the World Cup in 2011.

Kohli has also hit the most runs in Cricket World Cup 2023. With 711 runs from 10 matches, Kohli has gone past Sachin Tendulkar's record for most runs in a single edition. Tendulkar had scored 673 in the 2003 edition. If Virat Kohli adds another 89, he could become the first man to score over 800 runs in a single edition.

Virat Kohli has played in four World Cups and has 1741 runs to his name. If Kohli scores more than two runs on Sunday, he would overtake Ponting's tally of 1743 World Cup runs and would become the second-highest scorer in World Cups behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored 2278 runs.

Shami could overtake Wasim Akram and Lasith Malinga's World Cup tally

With a bowling average of under 10 in this World Cup, Shami has been bowling in a league of his own. He is the top wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with 23 scalps. He has played for India in three World Cups and is India's leading wicket-taker in all World Cups with 54 wickets. Notably, Glenn McGrath leads the pack with 71 wickets, followed closely by Muttiah Muralitharan (68). Mitchell Starc (58), Lasith Malinga (56), Wasim Akram (55). A few wickets on Sunday will see Shami enter the top-five.