Hosts India will face five-time champions Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, November 19. The match will commence at 2:00 PM IST. The India vs Australia clash will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final in South Africa, where the latter emerged victorious. However, India, who have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, enter Sunday's final as the favourites to secure the trophy. India boast top-performing players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami, each capable of emerging as match-winners in the title clash. Similarly, Australia possess players who can significantly influence the team's fortunes.

We take a look at five key matchups that could shape the outcome of the India vs Australia final.

Rohit Sharma vs Mitchell Starc

India captain Rohit Sharma has been instrumental in providing brisk starts to innings with his aggressive approach in the powerplay overs. With 578 runs in 10 matches, Rohit Sharma has emerged as the second-highest run-getter for India. In the upcoming final, Rohit Sharma will again aim to give his team a solid start.

However, the opening batter faces a challenge from Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, who has secured 13 wickets in nine matches. Rohit Sharma has displayed vulnerability against left-arm bowlers in the past. The battle between Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Starc could set the tone early in the final.

Virat Kohli vs Adam Zampa

Virat Kohli is the leading top-scorer in the tournament with 711 runs in 10 matches. He has anchored the Indian innings throughout the tournament. The right-handed batter will look to conclude the competition with a stellar performance against Australia and guide India to their third World Cup title.

However, Virat Kohli will have to face Australia's top wicket-taker Adam Zampa, who has bagged 22 scalps in 10 matches so far. In ODIs, Kohli has succumbed to Zampa five times. The clash between the two promises to be an intriguing contest.

Jasprit Bumrah vs Travis Head

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of India's most dependable bowlers in the tournament. The right-arm pacer has bagged 18 wickets in 10 matches so far with a brilliant economy.

Bumrah's ability to deliver early breakthroughs and control the opposition's run rate during powerplays has proven crucial for India. In the upcoming match, Bumrah will be tasked with the responsibility of containing Australian opener Travis Head early in the innings.

Travis Head, who has accumulated 192 runs in five matches since his return from injury, poses a major threat. The left-handed batter played a pivotal role in Australia's thrilling semi-final victory over South Africa, scoring 62 at Eden Gardens. The duel between Jasprit Bumrah and Travis Head will be one to watch out for in the upcoming contest.

Mohammed Shami vs David Warner

Pacer Mohammed Shami has single-handedly won matches for India in the competition. With 23 wickets in six matches, the right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Rohit Sharma will bank on Shami to deliver crucial wickets in the match and one of them will be that of David Warner. The Australian opener has been a prolific run-scorer with 528 runs in 10 matches, including two centuries. The left-handed batter has dismantled opposing bowling attacks with ease, playing a pivotal role in Australia's journey to the tournament final. Mohammed Shami's challenge will be to disrupt David Warner's formidable form and contribute to India's success in the match.

Kuldeep Yadav vs Glenn Maxwell

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been instrumental in keeping a check on the opposition's scoring and making crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs for India. The chinaman bowler has bagged 18 wickets in 10 games so far. In the upcoming match, Kuldeep Yadav will be tasked with the responsibility of keeping a check on Australia's big-hitter Glenn Maxwell. The right-handed batter has showcased impressive form in the latter stages of the tournament. His unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan is considered to be one of the best innings in the competition. The last encounter between India and Australia saw Kuldeep Yadav dismiss Glenn Maxwell. The winner of the battle between the two players could determine the direction of the match.