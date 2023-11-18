India and Australia will compete in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, on Sunday, November 19. The match begins at 2:00 PM IST.

Narendra Modi Stadium ODI records.

Win/loss record

India have competed in 19 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They have won 11 matches and lost eight.

On the contrary, Australia have played six matches at the venue, winning four and losing two.

Average score

India averages 236 runs when playing in the ODI format at the ground.

Meanwhile, the average score of Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 235 runs.

Highest score

India's highest score stands at 325/5 in 47.4 overs, put up against West Indies in 2002. India beat West Indies by 5 wickets.

Meanwhile, the highest total for Australia at the same ground came against England in 2023, when they made 286/10 in 49.3 overs. Australia beat England by 33 runs.

Overall, South Africa holds the record for the highest score of 365/2 at the venue, which they scored against India in 2010.

Lowest score

The lowest score of India when playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium is 100/10, made against the West Indies in 1993. West Indies beat India by 69 runs (revised target).

Meanwhile, Australia could muster up only 141/10 against India in 1986.

The lowest overall score at the venue is 85 made by Zimbabwe against the West Indies in 2006.

Top-scorers and wicket-takers

India's Rahul Dravid is the top-scorer with 342 runs in five ODI matches at the venue for India as well as overall.

For Australia, World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting is the leading run-getter at the arena with 185 runs in three matches.

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev with 10 scalps in six matches is the leading wicket-taker for India at this venue.

For Australia, former pacer Mitchell Johnson is the leading wicket-taker with four victims in two matches at the ground.

India vs Australia ODI record at Narendra Modi Stadium

Head-to-head: India and Australia have faced each other on three occasions at the Narendra Modi Stadium. India have won two of those fixtures while Australia have had the upper hand in one game.

Highest score: The highest score for an India vs Australia match at this stadium is 261/5 made by India in 2011.

Lowest score: Australia managed 141/10 on the scoreboard in 1986, which remains the lowest team score at the stadium.

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODI

India and Australia have battled against each other on 150 occasions in ODIs. While India have won 57 matches, Australia have emerged victorious in 83 encounters. Meanwhile, 10 matches have yielded no results.

The last five ODI matches have seen India win three times and Australia two times. The highest score in these five encounters is 399 by India while the lowest has been 199 by Australia.

The team batting first has won 25 times and lost 35 times in 64 matches, meanwhile, the chasing side has come out on top on 32 occasions and lost 48 times in 84 matches.

India vs Australia, ICC World Cup 2023 final prediction

India have emerged victorious in three of the last five matches against Australia in the ODIs and will be the favourites in the upcoming contest.