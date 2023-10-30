Team India defeated England by 100 runs to register their sixth victory on the trot at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The hosts posted a total of 229/9 in 50 overs with skipper Rohit Sharma playing a crucial knock of 87 runs. Later, pacers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah scalped four and three wickets respectively as England got bundled out for 129. This was England's fifth defeat out of six matches, which brought them down at the bottom of the points table.

Team India has been receiving praises from all over the world for their exemplary performance in the ongoing event. Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis also did not shy away from praising the 2011 champions.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Waqar wrote, "Batters Win you matches but bowlers Win you Trophies. India too Hot to handle. Rohit Sharma excellent Leader."

Batters Win you matches but bowlers Win you Trophies. India too Hot to handle. Rohit Sharma excellent Leader. #CompletePackage #CricketWorldCup23 pic.twitter.com/M8dl5FQUEO — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) October 29, 2023

Chasing a tricky 230 for victory in Lucknow, England collapsed to 129 all out in 34.5 overs to suffer their fifth defeat in six matches and leave their title defence at the mercy of a mathematical miracle.

The hosts have six wins in as many games and are virtually assured of a semi-final place.

Skipper Rohit Sharma led the charge with 87 as India posted 229-9, a total that looked below par but proved enough for a struggling England side on a sluggish pitch.

Advertisement

"It was a great performance and we would take that win any day," said man-of-the-match Rohit.

Shami returned figures of 4-22 while fellow quick Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets to wrap up the match as fireworks lit up the sky.

(With AFP inputs)