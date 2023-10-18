India vs Bangladesh, Cricket World Cup 2023:After defeating the likes of Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will eye a fourth win when they take on Bangladesh. India are on a three-match winning run in the tournament while Bangladesh have won only one of their three matches so far. However, one thing that the Cricket World Cup 2023 has taught us is that no team can be taken lightly. Recently, Afghanistan beat defending champions England while Netherlands got the better of world No. 3 ODI team South Africa. (World Cup points table)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Points Table

The points table of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 presents an interesting picture. India have won three out of three matches so far and they have six points from the games they have played. Their NRR is +1.821. Bangladesh have so far won only one. Bangladesh, meanwhile, are seventh on the points table with one win from three matches.

IND vs BAN pitch report

The wicket at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, favours the batters. The bowlers have no room for error and must maintain a disciplined line and length. The average score in the first innings in the last 10 matches at this stadium is 309. Setting up a target first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting first winning 57 per cent of the matches.

IND vs BAN weather report

The temperature at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is predicted to be 30.08C with 41% humidity.

India vs Bangladesh squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed

India vs Bangladesh top players

Rohit Sharma: India captain Rohit Sharma has scored 217 runs in 3 matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The opening batter has accumulated runs at an average of 72.33 and a strike rate of 141.83. The right-handed batter has smashed 131 against Afghanistan and also scored 86 during their seven-wicket win over Pakistan.

Mushfiqur Rahim: Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has made 119 runs in 3 matches and is the team's number one run-scorer in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. The wicketkeeper-batsman has enjoyed a strike rate of 83.8 and has averaged 59.5. He has also scored two half-centuries against England and New Zealand.

Jasprit Bumrah: The Indian pace bowler has picked up 8 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 11.62. Jasprit Bumrah has been crucial in India's ongoing campaign chipping in with crucial wickets in the team's wins in all three games so far. The right-arm speedster's figures of 4/39 came in India's eight-wicket win over Afghanistan.

Shakib Al Hasan:The Bangladesh bowler has picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches so far at an average of 27.20. Shakib Al Hasan's 3/30 is his best bowling show of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 40 times with the Men in Blue enjoying a major advantage in the head-to-head record. However, in the last five matches, Bangladesh have registered three wins while India have only won two. Bangladesh also won the last ODI match against India in the Asia Cup 2023.

India vs Bangladesh ODI records

Highest score: India posted 418/5 against West Indies in 2011, which stands as the highest score for the Men in Blue in the ODIs. For Bangladesh, the highest ODI score of 349/6 came against Ireland in 2023.

Lowest score: For India, (54) the lowest score came against Sri Lanka in 2000. Bangladesh posted the lowest score of 58 against the West Indies in 2011.

India vs Bangladesh prediction

Team India is in sublime form having won all their three previous matches comfortably. The Rohit Sharma-led team has played as a unit and looks like a settled side.

The batsmen have found their touch while the bowlers are hitting an impeccable line to trouble the opposition batsmen. Meanwhile, Bangladesh started the campaign with a win over Afghanistan, but have since lost ground following defeats to England and New Zealand in the last two matches.

A shock win over India will boost their campaign, however, it might be a far-fetched thought considering the form India are in. India will go into the match as favourites to register another resounding triumph in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.