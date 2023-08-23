It was a proud moment for the entire country as Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon on Wednesday. India has now become the first nation to land near the South Pole on moon, which has been a place of intrigue since traces of water was found on moon. Back in 2019, Chandrayaan-2 failed to accomplish the mission of reaching the lunar surface. Celebrating India's feat, India Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians gave it a cricketing touch and compared it with the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Just like Chandrayaan-2, Team India also failed to clinch the 2019 ODI World Cup as they lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals by 21 runs. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), MI shared an collage image, showing that how ISRO bounced back from their failure and indicated that Team India can also win the coveted ICC trophy this year.

The live broadcast of the historic moment started at 5.20pm and the lander completed four stages before landing on the Moon's surface.

In each of the stages, Vikram slowly moved towards the moon and began the vertical descent in the final stages. Each successful stage saw celebrations from ISRO officials at the mission control room.

When it finally landed on the lunar surface, all the officials erupted in joy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in South Africa, joined through a video link and congratulated the entire team of ISRO.

Talking about Team India, the Men in Blue are yet to clinch an ICC trophy since the Champions Trophy title in 2013, under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Before the 2023 ODI World Cup, Team India will be featuring in the Asia Cup, which will kick-start from August 30.

Advertisement

In the opening match, co-hosts Pakistan will take on Nepal in Multan. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be opening their campaign against the arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.