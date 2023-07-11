The Asian Cricket Council's (ACC) move to include Sri Lanka as the co-host of Asia cup definitely didn't go down well with Pakistan, which was set to host the entire event alone. It is India that refused to play its Asia Cup matches in Pakistan owing to geopolitical tensions, and that saw the ACC deciding that the event will be staged in a hybrid model with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Of late, sports minister of Pakistan Ehsaan Mazari suggested that Babar Azam-led side would not travel to India for the World Cup if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) insists on playing Asia Cup at a neutral venue.

Talking about the statement made by Mazari, former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt said that ministers should not make such comments unless a decision has been made.

"If the matter is under consultation, then it should be done within them. If they take a decision, then only they should announce it. If the common people talk about these types of ifs and buts, it is ok. But ministers shouldn't declare the discussion as a decision. If you think you should not send the team (to India), don't send," said Salman Butt on his YouTube channel.

"Do whatever you want to but keep your opinions and discussions private. Reveal things only when a decision is made," added Butt.

Mazari has revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) acting chairman Zaka Ashraf would push for the country's ODI World Cup matches at neutral venues at the ICC meeting in Durban this week.