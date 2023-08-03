Another World Cup is around the corner and the Indian fans' hopes get a revival. It is worth noting that India have not won any major ICC tournament ever since the 2013 Champions Trophy. On the other hand, a World Cup title has kept eluding them since 2011. The 2023 ODI World Cup will be taking place in India in October-November and that makes the home side strong favourites for the showpiece event. Ahead of the tournament, Ravichandran Ashwin has a special advice for the fans of the Indian cricket team.

"If we don't win World Cup then move on. If we win, we appretiate them," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Ashwin requested the fans to motivate the Indian team with "as much positivity as possible" before and during the World Cup.

"The least I am asking is when we get into the 2023 World Cup, let's send the team with full positivity. That will be my only request. As much positivity as possible. Winning a World Cup is not easy, guys," he added.

India entered the final of 2014 T20 World Cup, they then reached the semi-final of 2015 ODI World Cup. The next year saw them qualifying for the T20 World Cup semi-final. In 2017, they reached the final of the Champions Trophy.

The year 2019 saw India qualifying for the ODI World Cup semi-final while in 2022 T20 World Cup, India reached the semi-final again.

"Just because we play a certain player or drop a certain player, we can't win. All of us are hindsight kings. If we lost a match, we will immediately go, 'If we had played this player, we would have won the game.' It's not that easy guys. The hindsight operations won't work here. We have qualified for the semi-final of almost all the major events," said Ashwin.