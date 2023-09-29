The ODI World Cup 2023 has arrived, and it won't be unfair to say some of the biggest names in the sport could decide to hang their boots after the tournament is finished. When it comes to the Indian team, the names of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been discussed during 'retirement debates' among fans and experts. In fact, Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers feels it might not be a bad idea for him to say goodbye if India go on to win this World Cup.

In a video on his YouTube channel, De Villiers touched upon the retirement topic, suggesting it's tough to say whether the talismanic batter will play the 2027 ODI World Cup or not.

"I know he loves travelling to South Africa (for the 2027 World Cup), but it's very difficult to say. It is a long time away. Let's focus on this one first, I think that's what Virat Kohli would tell you. I think if they win this World Cup, it might not be a bad time to say, 'Thank you very much. I am maybe just going to play Test cricket for the next few years and a little bit of IPL, enjoy the last bit of my career, have enough family time, and say goodbye to everyone'," De Villiers said.

During the chat, De Villiers also explained the reason behind his decision to not continue playing for RCB in the Indian Premier League.

"There are a few reasons for that. I only played two or three months in a year. So, finding myself in the middle thinking I am not as good as I used to be, was a terrible thing. If I am not here to be the best in the world to change this game, it's time for me to move on," he explained.