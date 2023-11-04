It has not been an impressive campaign for the Pakistan cricket team at the Cricket World Cup 2023 till now. They have won three out of their seven matches and the Babar Azam-led side face a tough uphill battle for semi-final qualification. While the players and the Pakistan Cricket Board have come under a lot of pressure for the display, one of the major points made by fans and experts revolve around the food dish 'biryani'. Since coming to India, Pakistan cricketers have indulged in biryani from various cities and that has made its way into criticism from different corners following some dismal on-field performances.

Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed slammed such criticisms ahead of the crucial match against New Zealand and said that such topics only come into the news when the team is not winning.

"If the Pakistan team wins, these people do not say that we eat biryani. Why is it that when we lose they say that we have biryani?” Iftikhar told reporters.

بریانی کھانے سے ملک کا نام بدنام ہوتا ہے تو ہم اس کے خلاف ہیں

Hahahahahaahah pic.twitter.com/h1rJ64DKsS — Atiq-ur-Rehman (@Atiqdost73) November 2, 2023

"Every professional cricketer evaluates themselves and sees where they stand. If someone does have biryani or do something that tarnishes the name of our nation, then we are also against this,” he added.

Ahead of Pakistan's match against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens Stadium on Tuesday, Babar Azam's side indulged their taste buds and ordered biryani, kebabs, and Chap from Kolkata's famous Zam Zam Restaurant.

The 'Men in Green' chose to skip dinner at the team hotel, and instead chose to try Kolkata's famous biryani. Pakistan cricket team ordered the food on Sunday through an online food delivery platform.

Shadman Faize the Director of the Zam Zam Restaurant said that initially, they had no idea that the order was from the Pakistan cricket team but they got to know it later.

Advertisement

Faize further stated that Kolkata has its own style of biryani which is very famous all over the world.

"The order came through an online food delivery platform. They ordered three dishes which were biryani, kebabs, and chap. They ordered it on Sunday evening after 7 PM. Initially, we had no idea that the order was from the Pakistan cricket team but later we got to know it. I hope they liked the food. People from every nationality should come and try our food. Kolkata has its own style of biryani which is very famous all over the world," Shadman said.

(With ANI inputs)