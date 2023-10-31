Not just on the field, but off it too Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam is struggling to keep himself away from the headlines. Having been in the line of fire over his team's poor show in the Cricket World Cup 2023, Babar became a big talking point on social media after his alleged personal WhatsApp chats were leaked in the Pakistan media. After legendary Pakistan cricketer, Waqar Younis slammed the 'pathetic' act, former captain Shahid Afridi also lashed out, calling the move 'shameful'.

Amid speculation that the Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Zaka Ashraf wasn't answering Babar Azam's call, a Pakistan news channel shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat from the skipper. The conversation suggested that Babar never even tried to get in touch with the PCB chairman.

While what exactly transpired between Zaka Ashraf and Babar Azam is a personal matter, Afridi was left fuming seeing the Pakistan captain's alleged personal WhatsApp chat being leaked in the media.

"It is a shameful move. We are defaming our nation ourselves. We are defaming our players ourselves. How can you leak someone's private messages, that too of captain Babar Azam? Earlier, it was being said that the chairman was called a few times," Afridi said on SAMAA TV.

'Main yeh kahunga yeh ghatiya harkat hay, bohat hi ghatiya harkat hay. Kisi ka private message kis trah dikha sakte hain TV pe aur wo bhi captain ka? Humaray players ko khud itna badnaam kar rahe hain. Agar chairman ne bhi yeh harkat ki hay toh bohat ghatiya harkat hay' - Shahid… pic.twitter.com/49oAXk7F3E — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 30, 2023

"I saw Rashid Latif reporting that there is a tiff between Babar Azam and Zaka Ashraf. Babar was calling him but he wasn't answering. I think to counter those reports, this was done but it is uncalled for.

The manner in which this was leaked in the media. I think Shoaib Jatt brought it up. Why did he do so? Did the chairman ask him to do so?" said Afridi.

"Even if the chairman has done this, I am sorry to say but this is a pathetic act," he concluded.

Former Pakistan spin great Mushtaq Ahmed also joined the conversation, saying Babar will remember who stood by him in these trying times and who were against him.

"Babar Azam will remember every single person who is there for him and who is not there for him. He is your captain, for God's sake. We also criticise people on our show, but it is never personal. We criticise them based on performances,'' he said.