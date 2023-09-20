The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the official anthem of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday (September 20). Titled 'Dil Jashn Bole', the anthem features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as well as the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma. The music was given by Pritam while the lyrics are from Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma. Speaking about the Anthem launch, superstar Ranveer Singh said "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

Musician Pritam also shared his experience saying, "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever."

DIL JASHN BOLE! #CWC23



Official Anthem arriving now on platform 2023



Board the One Day Xpress and join the greatest cricket Jashn ever!



Credits:

Music - Pritam

Lyrics - Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma

Singers - Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita… pic.twitter.com/09AK5B8STG — ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2023

The music video encapsulates the emotions of the global fan community, uniting nations and fans across different cultures. The fan-centric anthem represents an epic celebration, designed to resonate with hearts and ignite spirits. The anthem embodies the World Cup combining the unique Indian passion for cricket with the national pride of all competing nations to create an unrivalled global sporting occasion.

Fans worldwide are also invited to take part by showcasing their creative interpretations of the hook-step in diverse global locations. Whether it's cricket stadiums, educational institutions, iconic landmarks, or historical monuments, the stage is theirs. Fans need to simply team up with a friend, capture their unique hook-step performance, and share it on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #CWC23. The most captivating videos will be curated to craft a collective Fan Anthem, showcasing the world's enthusiasm for all to witness.

Claire Furlong, the ICC General Manager for Marketing and Communications, said on the occasion: "The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is set to be the biggest Cricket World Cup ever with hundreds of millions of fans around the world ready to be a part of it. The anthem brilliantly captures the passion and energy of India and the fans that will make this event so special, and we can't wait for the world to hear it.

"This World Cup will put place fans at the centre of the action and the anthem will help bring them closer to the game than ever before, so go listen now and create your own hook-step."

Star Sports spokesperson said, "We are delighted to collaborate with the ICC for the official anthem of the World Cup. The anthem is an expression of the cornucopia of emotions and waves of energy, which each and every day of the tournament promises to deliver to more than a billion viewers around the world."

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 gets underway from October 5, with the final scheduled to be held on November 19th.