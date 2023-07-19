The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to social media to share a picture of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the ODI World Cup trophy and fans were sent into a frenzy. The caption accompanying the picture read - “King Khan #CWC23 Trophy It's nearly here …". India will host the ODI World Cup in 2023 between October 5 and November 19 with ten teams taking part in the prestigious competition. India will start their campaign against Australia on October 8 and the Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

The opening match will see last edition's finalists -- England and New Zealand -- to get the tournament underway. But there remain quite a few mouth-watering clashes in the league stage.

While the Indo-Pak encounter is arguably the biggest from the schedule in the round-robin stage, Australia's face-off with South Africa on October 13 in Lucknow is also a big one. The Aussies will be hoping for a reversal of fortunes as a dramatic meeting in the last edition ended in the Rainbow Nation's favour.

Pakistan, a team that will understandably be in the spotlight, will face Australia in Bengaluru on October 20 while England have been scheduled to take on South Africa the next day in Mumbai.

India would look to avenge their 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat against New Zealand on October 22 at the picturesque Dharamsala while Australia are to face England on November 4 in Ahmedabad.

(With agency inputs)