Captains' Day LIVE: Rohit Sharma On Warm-up Games Being Washed Out

Rohit Sharma when asked about rain washing out the two warm-up games:



"Not really. We were happy to get those days off. Looking at heat, and stuff like that. We have been playing a lot of cricket of late. We played 4 games in Asia Cup and 3 against Australia. We know where we are at. I would've loved to play those two games. But can't do too much when the weather is like that apart form one part of India to the other part.





"Overall, happy about how we are coming into the tournament and the guys are looking pretty good," Rohit said.