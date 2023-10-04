Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains' Day LIVE: Rohit, Babar Discuss Cricket, Biryani And More
Cricket World Cup 2023 Captains Day LIVE: With just one day to go before the Cricket World Cup 2023 begins, all 10 captains line up for the customary captains day. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, Kane Williamson, etc. will all be in the spotlight as the skippers give insights into their preparations for the showpiece event. The 10 captains will hold a chat with Eoin Morgan and Ravi Shastri, two of the greats of the game in limited overs cricket. There will be special focus on England and New Zealand skippers as they square-off in the opening match of the tournament, having made it to the final in 2019.
- 15:09 (IST)Captains' Day LIVE: Rohit Baffled By Reporter's Question"It's not my job to decide that": Rohit Sharma when asked about the 2019 World Cup final where England beat New Zealand on the basis of boundary count after the match was tied in 100 overs and the Super Over.
- 15:06 (IST)Cricket World Cup 2023, LIVE: Babar Azam Really Liked Hyderabadi BiryaniBabar Azam: Since the time we reached Hyderabad, the hospitality we got, it was amazing. It would've been great if fans had come from Pakistan. I hope we get this sort of support in every match.Ravi Shastri: How was the Biryani?Babar Azam: It was great. Had always heard Hyderabadi Biryani was good. It was quite good.
- 15:03 (IST)ODI World Cup LIVE: Babar Azam Excited About India Clash"We are excited about the India clash. It is always a big match. But, we have two games before that," said Babar Azam.
- 15:02 (IST)Captains' Day LIVE: Pat Cummins On Inspiring The Next GenerationPat Cummins: "When I was a child growing up, I idolised sports people and cricketers. I wanted to do what they were. It's important we play the game in the right spirit. It's important we help children and the less fortunate. "
- 14:59 (IST)World Cup LIVE, Captains' Day: Rohit Sharma On World Cup In India"People are going to love this tournament. The stadiums will be jam-packed. Indians love their cricket. It is going to be a great tournament." -- Rohit Sharma
- 14:55 (IST)Captains' Day LIVE: Rohit Sharma On Warm-up Games Being Washed OutRohit Sharma when asked about rain washing out the two warm-up games:
"Not really. We were happy to get those days off. Looking at heat, and stuff like that. We have been playing a lot of cricket of late. We played 4 games in Asia Cup and 3 against Australia. We know where we are at. I would've loved to play those two games. But can't do too much when the weather is like that apart form one part of India to the other part."Overall, happy about how we are coming into the tournament and the guys are looking pretty good," Rohit said.
- 14:52 (IST)World Cup 2023, Captains' Day LIVE: Babar Sees Bowling As Pakistan's Biggest StrengthBabar Azam on Pakistan's biggest strength: "Our strength is bowling but as we know, we have been playing well together for the last three years, so bowling is our strength".
- 14:50 (IST)Captains' Day LIVE: Rohit Sharma Will Give 'Everything'Rohit Sharma: "Not thinking too much about on that stuff but yeah in last 3 edition hosting teams won the World Cups and we will give our everything in this World Cup and enjoy the tournament".
- 14:48 (IST)Cricket World Cup, Captains’ Day LIVE: Cummins Confident Of Australia’s Chances“Australia have done very well in ODI World Cups over the years. Hoping to do the same this time around”: Pat Cummins, Australia skipper.
- 14:43 (IST)Captains' Day LIVE: Babar Azam Felt Like Home In Hyderabad"We weren't expecting the sort of reception we got at Hyderabad after we reached India. It didn't feel like we were in India but back home": Babar Azam
- 14:40 (IST)Cricket World Cup, Captains’ Day LIVE: Rohit Not Thinking Of Home FactorRohit Sharma not thinking about the 'home advantage' and the fact that the last three World Cups were won by the one of the hosts. He is only foucussed on doing his best.
- 14:36 (IST)Cricket World Cup, Captains’ Day LIVE: Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam ArriveThe captains of the two arch-rival teams -- India and Pakistan -- have arrived. Ravi Shastri welcomes Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam before welcome England and New Zealand skippers who led their teams in the 2019 World Cup final.
- 14:34 (IST)Cricket World Cup LIVE, Captains' Day: We Are Underway!
Ravi Shastri is on the stage, welcoming all 10 captains. First up are the captains of Netherlands and Afghanistan who are leading their respective teams in an ODI World Cup for the first time ever.
- 14:26 (IST)Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE, Captains' Day: Rohit Sharma Sumarising His Personality"There is no point in doing showbaazi, it's not in my nature. People around me, friends around me whom I have grown up with, have kept reminding me where I have come from. We just live normal lives. Why will I change and why should I change? I'm still not socially comfortable actually because I feel awkward. I am very poor at socialising. I get very uncomfortable at these events, struggling with small talk. I have a bunch of friends who are connected to me because I have connected with them, they have connected to me. Quality matters to me. People who are genuine, who are true, I connect somehow and feel quite comfortable in that atmosphere," Rohit said in a chat with Indian Express.
- 14:16 (IST)Cricket World Cup, Captains’ Day LIVE: How To Watch Live Streaming?Star Sports will broadcast the Captains’ Day live on their YouTube channel. The 10 captains will be speaking to former England captain Eoin Morgan and ex-India head coach Ravi Shastri at the event, answering some crucial questions.
- 14:09 (IST)ICC World Cup 2023 LIVE: No Opening Ceremony?Reports of certain performances at the ICC Cricket World Cup opening ceremony did surface a few days ago but it doesn't look like the organisers have any concrete opening ceremony plans at present. We are likely to head straight into the first match between England and New Zealand, the two finalists of the last edition.
- 14:05 (IST)World Cup 2023, Capains' Day LIVE: Candid Talk And MoreCaptains Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Pat Cummins, Jos Buttler, etc. will have some candid talks during the chat. Expect everything but strategies to be discussed at the event, as was the case 4 years ago.
- 13:56 (IST)Captains' Day LIVE: Rohit Sharma Meets Babar AzamIndia captain Rohit Sharma had an opportunity to meet his Pakistani counterpart Babar Azam before the Captains’ Day began. Here’s the video that the PCB shared on the two stalwarts’ meeting:
- 13:50 (IST)ICC World Cup 2023: Captains' Await A Special DayHello and welcome to our live coverage of the Captains' Day, ahead of the start of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. England are scheduled to take on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser fixture tomorrow. But, before the on-field contest, the 10 captains will discuss what awaits them over the next month and a half.