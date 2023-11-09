Legendary Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist praised the Indian cricket team fast bowlers for their devastating form in the Cricket World Cup 2023 and said that it will be better for teams to face them in daylight. Under the floodlights, the trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have enjoyed a brilliant run of form and Gilchrist believes that the key to beating India can be to bat first against them. In a recent interaction, the former wicket-keeper batter pointed out that he rates India highly as a chasing side but batting during the daytime may help a bit in negating their dangerous pace threat.

“I think firstly winning the toss and batting first, given how India have gone about their business. I don't suggest that they have a weakness in chasing. They have the greatest-ever run-chase coordinator in Virat Kohli. But the damage that the Indian bowling attack has been doing under lights, they have been lethal. Siraj, Shami, and Bumrah have been almost unplayable. It might be more conducive to bat against them in daylight,” Gilchrist told Fox Cricket.

Gilchrist also explained that although India have been traditionally great in spin bowling, it is an established pace attack that will transform them into an overseas threat.

“India identified that they were a bit top-heavy with the spin talent, especially with the conditions over there. But if they wanted to be competitive overseas, they needed to develop a fast bowling program. The MRF pace academy with Dennis Lilee and now Glenn McGrath certainly helped,” he added.