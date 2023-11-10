With Pakistan facing an early exit from the Cricket World Cup 2023, former India batter Virender Sehwag took a dig at the Babar Azam-led side. Pakistan face England in a must-win game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. However, with New Zealand currently occupying the fourth and final semi-finals spot after their win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, Pakistan need a huge win over England to push them out on net run-rate. If Pakistan bat first and score 300, they need to bowl England out for 13. They need to maintain a margin of 287 runs if they score more than 300 runs in Kolkata.

Similarly, if Pakistan bowl first, their chances look even bleaker. Even if they restrict England for 100, they need to chase down the target 283 balls to spare (2.5 overs).

Taking to Instagram, Sehwag wished the Pakistan team a safe flight back home.

"Pakistan Zindabhaag! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha. Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan!," Sehwag shared a post on Instagram.

On Thursday, Trent Boult led an inspired bowling display to help New Zealand down Sri Lanka by five wickets and move to the brink of the World Cup semi-finals.

Chasing a modest 172 for victory, New Zealand rode on an opening stand between Devon Conway (45) and Rachin Ravindra (42) to achieve the target with 160 balls to spare in Bengaluru.

As things stand, New Zealand will take on India in the first semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai next Wednesday.