The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is on a five-match winning streak at Cricket World Cup 2023. India, who have defeated strong teams like Pakistan, Australia and New Zealand so far in the tournament, are yet to lose their first game. Another fact that the hosts won all their matches by dominating margins makes them a serious contender for the coveted world title. While things are going really well for the side, former India batter S Badrinath praised captain Rohit but also focused on reminding the team about what happened back in 2019 World Cup.

"First, his captaincy has been very good. He's stuck to the process, and backed the right players. I think Rohit is like a big brother type of captain. He's easy-going and has a great relationship with the boys. So, I think he's doing pretty well, and his batting form has been tremendous. He's spoken about it before, saying that he's going to play positively right from the word go, and that's precisely what he's been doing," Badrinath told Star Sports in an interview.

During the 2019 ODI World Cup, India topped the points table to enter the semi-finals, but in the knockout game New Zealand handed them an 18-run defeat.

"See it's a fact that India's middle order has not been tested, but it's not a matter of concern, because India have been dominating and the top order is getting runs so can't call it a concern, but a fact. But these things happen in sport, you can't pay the price for playing too good cricket. I hope the 2019 demons don't come and haunt India, that's my only worry," said Badrinath.