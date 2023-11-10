Veteran Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer ever to be dismissed 'timed out' in international cricket during the Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. Mathews was able to reach the crease in time but could have take strike within the stipulated period due to a malfunction with his helmet. The umpire had no choice but to give him out following an appeal from Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan. The incident sparked a massive controversy with several experts and fans criticising Shakib for damaging the 'spirit of cricket' by not withdrawing his appeal.

Former Indian cricket team skipper Sourav Ganguly was asked about Shakib's decision and he had a clear reply regarding the entire incident.

"He should not have. There was nothing which needed a time out. I don't know what was going on inside his head. Must be spur of the moment," Ganguly said in an interaction with Kolkata TV.

Earlier, Shakib explained his decision to not withdraw the appeal in that crucial moment.

"One of our fielders came to me and said that if I appealed, he would be out. The umpire asked me if I was serious. It's in the laws; I don't know if it's right or wrong. I felt like I was at war. Whatever I had to do, I did it. There will be debates. Today that (the time out) helped, I won't deny that!" Shakib said after the match.

"When I won the toss, I didn't have any hesitation in bowling first because we had trained here [in the dew]. We had to bat deep. Luckily we got a big partnership. Shanto and I applied ourselves really well. We would have loved to finish early - with lesser wickets [lost] - but a win is a win."