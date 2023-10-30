Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah lauded Mohammed Shami for his bowling in the World Cup match against England, calling him a "legend of the game" and said he enjoys the partnership. The Indian pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami led England's demolition as they picked up top four wickets in a space of few runs. After the pacers wrecked England's batting, India won the low-scoring game easily. Replying to India's score of 229, England lost all their wickets on 129. "He is outstanding. He is, you know, one of the legends of the game. I feel he has always been quite calm. He doesn't come out to be flamboyant, but the way he was bowling as if he was playing a Test match and [it] was really, really wonderful to see," Bumrah told Sky Sports after the game.

"Usually we have had a lot of partnerships in Test-match cricket and I really enjoy bowling with him. I am really happy with the way he has going on," he added.

Bumrah also pointed out that he had heard question marks over his career but all of them did not really matter.

"My wife [TV sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan] also works in the sports-media department. I heard a lot of question marks on my career that I will never come back and all of that, but it does not really matter," said Bumrah.

"I am very happy. I came back and I realised how much I love playing the game. I was not chasing anything. Great headspace was there when I came back from the injury. Eventually, I am looking at the positives and trying to enjoy as much as you can," he added.

Bumrah has taken 14 wickets in six matches so far at an average of 15.07, with the best bowling figures of 4/39. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with Australia's Adam Zampa (16 wickets) at the top.

Shami has taken nine wickets in two matches he has played so far, with the best figures of 5/54 against New Zealand.

Shami has made a lot of impact in World Cups since his debut in a tournament back in 2015. In 13 matches, he has taken 40 wickets at an average of 14.07, with the best figures of 5/54. He is the 11th-highest wicket-taker in World Cup history and India's second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble (44) above him.

Bumrah has also taken 32 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 18.18.

In the ongoing tournament, Ravindra Jadeja (eight wickets), Kuldeep Yadav (10 wickets), Mohammed Siraj (six wickets) and Hardik Pandya (five wickets) have also made an impact with their bowling.

India are at the top of the points table with six wins in six matches and have 12 points. England are at the bottom with one win and five losses in six matches.