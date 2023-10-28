After successfully defeating New Zealand to register their fifth win in the tournament, Team India is all set to take on England in their next ODI World Cup 2023 match on Sunday. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated the Kiwis by four wickets as they chased down the target of 274 in 48 overs. Star batter Virat Kohli made a vital contribution with his 95-run knock while pacer Mohammed Shami registered a five-wicket haul to restrict New Zealand at a below-par score. As the clash against the defending champions is just around the corner, the hosts will look to form a strong Playing XI as their all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be missing out on the match due to injury.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has a piece of advice for skipper Rohit as he suggested that the hosts should play all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, in place of pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Harbhajan explained his point by saying that Siraj needs some rest and the pitch in Lucknow might favour the spinners.

“Kuldeep Yadav's form has been good, but I wonder if we will get to see three spinners play in the next game - Kuldeep, [Ravindra] Jadeja and Ashwin. It could be a possibility since England do not play spin well. As it is, England are not playing well in the World Cup, and if the ball starts spinning, I don't think they will be able to do much better. Playing three spinners might not be a bad option,” Harbhajan said on his official YouTube channel.

“Siraj can be rested. He has played back-to-back games. Shami has just come into the playing XI and has claimed a five-fer. If a pitch is a normal one and is not expected to offer a lot of turn, then I do not see too many changes in the team. The team that played against New Zealand might be retained. However, India is playing England, so they might want a slow pitch,” he added.

Team India is currently at the top of the points table with five wins in as many matches. On the other hand, England are having a forgettable outing in the ongoing World Cup as they have got only one win out of four matches.