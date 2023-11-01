Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the ODI World Cup 2023 match against England, to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday. Maxwell was on a golf cart, heading back to the team hotel from the clubhouse when the incident took place. Maxwell lost his grip, slipped and fell from the cart. In the process, he ended up injuring his head, suffering a concussion. The all-rounder's absence could hurt Australia's semi-final plans, but they do have the likes of Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis to replace him.

Maxwell is indispensable to Australia's team, especially since soaring to form by scoring a 40-ball 100 against the Netherlands in New Delhi. Even in the last World Cup match against New Zealand, Maxwell scored a 24-ball 41 as his team strengthened its position in the semi-final race.

"In transporting him back from the clubhouse to the team bus, Glenn Maxwell came off the back of a car and has suffered a small concussion, so he will go into concussion protocols for the next period of time and will unfortunately miss the England game," Australian coach Andrew McDonald revealed.

"There'll be no replacement (in the squad) as such, he'll go into six to eight days concussion protocol. So they said that takes into account the England game, he'll be unavailable for that game. And then clearly within the squad we've got some players who become available Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green's there available as well, but we haven't made that decision as yet.

Further explaining the incident, McDonald said: "The guys were ferried off on carts. Glenn and a few other players jumped on the back of carts and unfortunately he lost his grip on the way back to the team bus and sustained that injury. Over the last couple of days he's been assessed.

"We feel as though it'll be a relatively straightforward return to play protocol with where he's at at the moment."

Australia have won 4 matches on the bounce, after losing the first 2, and are in a solid position to secure one of the top 4 spots. After the England clash, they are scheduled to take on giant-killers Afghanistan on November 07.