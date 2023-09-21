The Cricket World Cup is just round the corner with all the teams in the final stages of their preparation. Teams like Australia and Netherlands have already arrived in India for the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup which starts from October 5. The final of the mega-event will be played on November 19. The Cricket World Cup at home is a great opportunity for the Indian cricket team to end their decade-long drought of clinching an ICC trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be playing against Australia in a three match series starting on Friday.

While the likes of Indian cricket team, Australian cricket team, defending champions England, Pakistan among others will be favourite, the smaller teams at the Cricket World Cup like Netherlands will be no pushover. They can upset any team on their day at the Cricket World Cup. Recently, Netherlands team put out an advertisement for four net bowlers. They were recently announced and hail from different parts of India.

One among them is Lokesh Kumar from Chennai. According to aTimes of India report, Lokesh is a food delivery executive with Swiggy. And now he will bowl to the Netherlands team at the nets ahead of the Cricket World Cup. "I played in the fifth division for four years. I have registered with fourth division outfit Indian Oil RO (S&RC) for the current season. After being picked by the Netherlands team as a net bowlers I feel, my talent has been recognised," Lokesh said.

The left-arm pacer turned wrist-spinner was selected from among 10,000 entrants who uploaded their video for the Netherlands' net bowler's job.

Our first training session in India for the #CWC23 began with a small induction ceremony for our four new net bowlers from different parts of India.pic.twitter.com/ug0gHb73tn — CricketNetherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 20, 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the official anthem of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday (September 20). Titled 'Dil Jashn Bole', the anthem features Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh as well as the wife of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma. The music was given by Pritam while the lyrics are from Shloke Lal, Saaveri Verma. Speaking about the Anthem launch, superstar Ranveer Singh said "As a part of the Star Sports family and a die-hard cricket fan, being part of this anthem launch for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is truly an honor. It's a celebration of the sport we all love."

Musician Pritam also shared his experience saying, "Cricket is India's greatest passion and composing 'Dil Jashn Bole' for the biggest World Cup ever, has been a tremendous honour for me. This song is not just for 1.4 billion Indian fans but for the whole world to come to India and be a part of the biggest celebration ever."

