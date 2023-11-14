Germany football team star Thomas Muller, who won the FIFA World Cup in 2014, wished the Indian cricket team good luck ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal match against New Zealand on Wednesday. In a video posted on his social media handles, he wore the India jersey and even mentioned Viral Kohli by name before wishing the team good luck. India have been enjoying a brilliant run of form till now and they have not lost a single game. "Look at this, @imVkohli. Thank you for the shirt, #TeamIndia! Good luck at the @cricketworldcup #esmuellert #Cricket," Muller captioned the video.

He then wore the jersey and posed for the camera while cheering for the Men in Blue.

In the first semifinal of the tournament, Rohit Sharma-led India will take on New Zealand on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Men in Blue finished the league round with a resounding 160-run victory over the Netherlands, keeping their perfect unbeaten record in the ongoing tournament intact.

New Zealand finished fourth, knocking Pakistan and Afghanistan out of contention. The semi-final encounter will be a huge test for the Indians, who have struggled in big competitions over the last decade.

The Men in Blue have won nine consecutive matches at this year's World Cup, putting them in position to add a third trophy to their collection after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)