No matter where Virat Kohli goes, the crowd follows. The talismanic batter remains one of the greats of the game, a player who has truly revolutionised the Gentleman's game. As India took on Sri Lanka in their Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Thursday, both the bowling and batting units put in relentless performances. Seeing the Indian bowlers completely decimate the Lankans, the crowd wanted skipper Rohit Sharma to hand the ball to Kohli for a little while. While Rohit couldn't make that possible, Kohli's gesture certainly gave the crowd some sort of fulfillment.

For fans, there's no better sight than seeing Kohli hit bowlers all around the stadium with the bat. But, when he isn't batting, Kohli is known to interact with fans in his own peculiar style. During the match against Sri Lanka, Virat also danced to ‘My name is Lakhan' song that a section of fans was signing.

When some fans wanted to see Virat bowl, the star cricketer gave a short run-up and delivered an imaginary bowl, just to fulfil the fans' wish. Here's the video:

The Wankhede crowds chanting "Kohli Ko bowling Do" and Virat Kohli's reactions.



As for the match, India secured a thumping 302-run win over Sri Lanka. Batting first, Rohit Sharma's men put a whopping score of 357 runs on the board. In reply, the Lankans could only score 55 runs before being bowled out.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers for India, bagging his second 5-wicket haul in this World Cup. With the win, India already qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup, becoming the first team to do so.

As for Virat, he missed out on his 49th ODI ton, having been dismissed for 88 in the match. The 34-year-old, however, would be keen to make amends in the next match against South Africa on his birthday.