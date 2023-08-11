The 2023 ODI World Cup is all set to get underway on October 5 with the opening match slated to be played between England and New Zealand -- the finalists of the previous edition -- at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The summit clash of the tournament will also be played at the same venue on November 19. England were the champions of the 2019 World Cup while the Blackcaps ended as the runners-up after a dramatic final at Lord's. Ahead of the mega event this year, fans and cricket experts have started predicting on which teams will be qualifying for the knockouts and which teams will be playing the final.

Taking to X, a fan predicted that it be an India vs New Zealand final in the World Cup. To this, out-of-favour New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan backed his national team to enter the summit clash. However, he didn't say anything about India's chances.

"Blackcaps will be there," replied McClenaghan.

Talking about the latest development in the New Zealand squad, seamer Trent Boult is set to play international cricket again after being named Wednesday to the Blackcaps' ODI squad that will face England in September ahead of the World Cup. Boult, 34, is set to play his first 50-overs international for 12 months after being included in the 15-man squad to face England.

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team registered a 2-1 win in a three-match ODI series against West Indies. They are currently playing a five-match T20I series against the Caribbean team.

