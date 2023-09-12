New Zealand Cricket came up with a heartwarming way to announce the squad for ICC World Cup 2023 and the video posted on their social media handles has gone viral. The video featured family members of the New Zealand cricket team players who introduced them with their name and jersey numbers. "Our 2023 @cricketworldcup squad introduced by their number 1 fans!" BlackCaps captioned the video posted on 'X' (formerly twitter). The video featured Kane Williamson's family, Trent Boult's sons, Rachin Ravindra's parents and Jimmy Neesham's grandmother and many other family members of the cricketers.

The Kiwi side will once again be led by Kane Williamson, who has struggled with a ruptured ACL since March this year and remains doubtful for the tournament openers against defending champion England.

The side finished as the runner-up during the last edition of the event in 2019 at Lord's, which was won by the hosts, England, in a dramatic fashion by boundary count, after both the regulation match and the Super Over ended in a tie.

Williamson and pacer Tim Southee happen to be the senior-most players in the side, having featured in the last three CWCs, since 2011.

New Zealand squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Will Young.

(With PTI inputs)