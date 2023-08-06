India will be eyeing to break their long-time ICC major trophy drought when they kick off their campaign at the upcoming ODI World Cup, starting October 5. It is worth noting that the side last won a major ICC tournament back in 2013. Since then, they have fared well in such events but a trophy has kept eluding them. Failing to perform in the knockout stages is something that has cost India time and again. Former Pakistan batter Salman Butt has suggested that India should rely on experienced players rather than younger ones at the mega event this year.

For the opening slot, Butt suggested that Shikhar Dhawan could be the permanent batter and one between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could open with him.

"They will need Shikhar Dhawan on top. I don't see any of the top-order batters, among right-handers, who can open as good as him. Either Shikhar and Shubman (Gill) can open and Rohit (Sharma) comes one down, or Rohit can open with Shikhar," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

"They will need experience in World Cup. They also need a guy in at number 6, either it's KL Rahul or (Ajinkya) Rahane. When there's pressure, the youngsters stutter. You need experience," said Butt, who was impressed with Rahane's IPL performance and his Test comeback.

The return of Dhawan in the Indian team seems like a distant dream as the batter has been out of favour for long now. On the other hand, captain Rohit and opener Gill continue to be part of the team on a regular basis.

India tried the opening combination of Gill and Ishan Kishan during the three-match ODI series against West Indies. Kishan was more impressive among the two, scoring three consecutive fifties.

On the other hand, Rahane was a part of India's Test series against West Indies, but he was not selected for the white-ball squads.

Talking about KL Rahul, the right-handed batter continues to recover from a knee surgery. He has currently resumed his practice at the National Cricket Academy.