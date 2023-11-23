After the Cricket World Cup final, which India lost to Australia on Sunday, PM Narendra Modi met with the Indian cricket team players. On PM Narendra Modi's meeting with Team India following their loss to Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup final, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said that gestures like these give players confidence and are important for them. Another heartbreak was added to the list for Indian fans as Australia beat them by six wickets in the final of the Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Australia captured its record-extending sixth World Cup title.

"Such gestures are important (PM Modi meeting players). When the Prime Minister encourages you after that, it gives you confidence. Because your morale is already down. It is something really different," said Shami to the media in Amroha.

PM Modi's gesture was lauded by former Indian cricket team pacer Venkatesh Prasad.

"It was a beautiful gesture by the Prime Minister to meet the players after the unfortunate loss in the finals. It helps in lifting the morale and there was no gain for the Hon. Prime Minister to go and meet the players after a loss. It was just a great human gesture," Venkatesh Prasad wrote on X.

"And many of those cribbing and criticising were going gaga when the French President met Mbappe and the French players after France lost the Fifa WC finals. Just pure hate without any understanding and objectivity."