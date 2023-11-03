Defending champions England are not having the best of time in India and up next, they face arch-rivals Australia in Match 36 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Before the tournament began, England were touted as one of the favourites alongside India to win the tournament. However, almost everything has gone wrong for them. After a defeat to New Zealand in the opening match by a thumping margin, England registered a big win against Bangladesh to get back on track.

But a surprise defeat to Afghanistan tilted the table again and it was followed up with three heavy defeats by the hands of South Africa, Sri Lanka and India.

In their previous match against India, the bowling department did a decent job of restricting India to 229/9. David Willey picked up three wickets while Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got two each. However, they were blown apart by stunning bowling performances from Mohammad Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) and lost by 100 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, are beaming with confidence, having secured four wins out of six and are one of the favourites to finish as champions. In their last match, they defeated New Zealand in a high-scoring contest, where Travis Head scored a blazing century on his return to international cricket after a head injury.

There's a very minor mathematical possibility which keeps the door open for England, but they're closer to the exit doors than the semi-finals. Here's how they might line up for this all-important clash.

Advertisement

Openers: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan

Jonny Bairstow's struggles in the tournament have been more evident now than before. He has scored 141 runs in six innings, bringing up his first half-century against Sri Lanka a few days ago. However, an average under 25 and a strike-rate of 85.97 do not typify his status in white ball cricket.

Dawid Malan smashed a century against Bangladesh and is one of England's most consistent white-ball cricketers. He scored 236 runs in six matches and is England's leading run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup.

Middle order: Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes

Advertisement

Joe Root scored 175 runs in six matches, including two half-centuries and despite not getting good scores in the last two matches, he is well-versed with the Indian conditions. Liam Livingstone brings in great franchise cricket experience and picked up two wickets with the ball.

Ben Stokes, England's hero in the 2019 ICC World Cup, returned to the playing XI after recovering from a hip injury. His contribution might remain restricted to batting. Skipper Jos Buttler has not gotten going in the ongoing tournament, scoring only 105 runs in six innings at an average of 17.05.

All-rounders: Chris Woakes, David Willey, Moeen Ali

Chris Woakes returned to the playing XI against India after an injury to Reece Topley and picked up two crucial wickets. A capable batter as well, Woakes can contribute in multiple ways on his day. He has scored 44 runs and picked up four wickets in five matches so far.

Between Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, the management might go ahead with Moeen Ali once again. Ali played three matches so far and is yet to make a noteworthy contribution. David Willey, who played three matches and picked up five wickets, is likely to keep his place.

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

A lot of the wicket-taking pressure falls on Adil Rashid, who is a proven star with the white ball and so far, his performances have been up to the mark. He picked up eight wickets in six matches, however, he isn't getting the required support from his fellow bowlers. He has excelled in batter-friendly conditions over the last few years and in Ahmedabad, his experience in trapping batters will be pivotal.

The new ball responsibilities fall solely on Mark Wood, who has picked up three wickets in four matches, in the company of Chris Woakes. David Willey was terrific against India in the field-restricted overs and could be handed a few overs as well.

England's probable playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood