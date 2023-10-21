Reigning champions England will face South Africa in Match 20 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 21 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India. The match is scheduled to begin at 02:00 PM IST. Both England and South Africa have faced contrasting starts to their campaigns so far. The English team has lost two of its three matches, with one loss coming against Afghanistan while South Africa won the first two matches before suffering a shock 38-run defeat against the Netherlands in their last outing.

England have played three matches in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Jos Buttler and Co. are currently placed fifth in the league table with two points, having won only one of their three games. South Africa, meanwhile, are third on the points table with two wins from three matches.

Match: England vs South Africa, Match 20

Date: 21st October 2023

Time: 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

ENG vs SA pitch report

The average score by the team batting first in the last 10 matches at the venue is 283. It's recommended to bowl first at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 70 per cent of the matches.

ENG vs SA weather report

The temperature at the Wankhede Stadium for the day-night encounter is predicted to be 29.83C with 62% humidity.

Quinton de Kock: South Africa's Quinton de Kock has hit 229 runs in 3 matches and is the team's number-one run-scorer this edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup. He has accumulated runs at a strike rate of 108.01 and an average of 76.33. He also has scored 2 tons in this campaign.

Dawid Malan: England batter Dawid Malan has racked up 186 runs in 3 matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at an average of 62 and a strike rate of 109.41. He has smashed one century and has the highest score of 140.

Aiden Markram: The South African batsman has scored 163 runs at an average of 54.33 which includes a strike rate of 161.38 in three matches. He top scored with 106, which came against Sri Lanka.

Reece Topley: The England bowler has scalped 5 wickets at an average of 19.00 in 2 matches. Reece Topley's best spell for this edition is 4/43.

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada has taken 7 wickets in 3 matches so far at an average of 19.85. Kagiso Rabada's 3/33 is his top bowling performance of the ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023.

ENG vs SA squads

England: Ben Stokes, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (c&wk), Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Reece Topley

South Africa: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Gerald Coetzee, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi

England vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

England and South Africa have faced each other 69 times, with South Africa winning 33 times while England have registered 30 wins.

The last 5 ODIs between the two teams have seen England and South Africa win on 2 occasions each. The highest score in these 5 matches is 347 by South Africa whereas the lowest has been 83 also by South Africa.

England vs South Africa ODI records

Highest score: England posted 498/4 against the Netherlands in 2022, which remains the highest score between the two sides in ODIs. Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt scored tons to guide England to the record total. The Netherlands scored 266/10 in 49.4 overs. England beat the Netherlands by 232 runs.

Lowest score: England's lowest ODI score of 86 came against Australia in 2001.

Meanwhile, the lowest score for South Africa is 69 against Australia in 1993.

Average score: England's average score in England vs South Africa ODIs is 223, while South Africa has an average of 230 runs.

ENG vs SA Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: David Miller, Aiden Markram, Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow

All-Rounders: Sam Curran, Marco Jansen, Liam Livingstone and Ben Stokes

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Reece Topley, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi

Captain: Dawid Malan

Vice-Captain: Temba Bavuma

England vs South Africa prediction

The England vs South Africa match has all the ingredients for an explosive encounter. However, both teams head into the match with defeats to low-ranked teams in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Both teams have the firepower to emerge victorious on any given day.