The Cricket World Cup 2023 gets underway, with the defending champions England taking on New Zealand in the opener on Thursday. The two teams squared off in the 2019 World Cup final, with Eoin Morgan's men taking the win with the narrowest of margins. Kane Williamson, who will not be able to feature for the Kiwis in the match, will be hopeful to see his boys turn things around this time as the showpiece event begins with a high-profile contest.

While Williamson himself isn't fully fit to play for New Zealand, England are also likely to be without the services of marquee all-rounder Ben Stokes. Tom Latham will captain the Kiwis in Williamson's absence while Harry Brook is likely to replace Stokes in England's playing XI.

When will the England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Thursday, October 5.

Where will the England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match be played?

The England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

What time will the England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match start?

The England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will start at 2:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

The England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match free?

The England vs New Zealand, Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on Hotstar and its website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)