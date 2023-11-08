ENG vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Updates: With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualification at stake, defending champions England take on 9th placed Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Jos Buttler-led side is already out of the semi-finals race, but wins against the Dutch and Pakistan might be enough to guarantee them a place in the main draw of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to pull another upset, which will also boost their hopes for the 2025 event in Pakistan. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)

