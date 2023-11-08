Story ProgressBack to home
England vs Netherlands Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023: Out Of Semis Race, England Eye Champions Trophy Birth
ENG vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Updates: With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualification at stake, defending champions England take on 9th placed Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune
ENG vs NED, World Cup Live: England take on Netherlands in Pune.© AFP
ENG vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Updates: With ICC Champions Trophy 2025 qualification at stake, defending champions England take on 9th placed Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Jos Buttler-led side is already out of the semi-finals race, but wins against the Dutch and Pakistan might be enough to guarantee them a place in the main draw of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to pull another upset, which will also boost their hopes for the 2025 event in Pakistan. (Live Scorecard | Points Table)
LIVE Updates: England vs Netherlands Live Score | ENG vs NED Live, Straight from Pune
Even though the Netherlands have blown hot and cold in the tournament, they have certainly punched above their weight. With wins over Bangladesh and South Africa, the Dutch have shown that they belong to the big stage. Thanks to Afghanistan's overnight defeat, the Netherlands are still in semi-final contention, but they will need to win their last two games and hope that New Zealand, Pakistan, and Afghanistan lose their remaining matches. Scott Edwards has led the way with the bat, and he has found good support from Sybrand Engelbrecht and Colin Ackermann. Paul van Meekeren and Logan van Beek have excelled upfront and will hold the key against a struggling English top order. Will the Men in Orange manage to pull another rabbit out of the hat? Let's find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
England have hit rock bottom at this World Cup, quite literally, with just one win from the seven games played. The defending champions are on a five-game losing streak and will be hoping to bow out on a high by winning both of their remaining matches. If they manage to do so and other results go their way, they will assure themselves a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy. It has been their highly reputed attacking brand of batting that has let them down big time, with Dawid Malan being the only bright spot. With batters failing to turn up, it has made the job even tougher for the bowlers. David Willey has been impressive with the new ball, while leggie Adil Rashid has consistently spun the web around the opposition batters.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! We hope you have gotten your breath back after last night's ODI classic, where we witnessed a stupendous knock from Glenn Maxwell that rescued Australia from the brink of defeat and took them into the World Cup semis. The focus now shifts to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, where England lock horns with the Netherlands in match number 40. The last four days of the World Cup have been quite something, and let's hope that we are treated to more of the same.
... MATCH DAY ...
We are in the final week of the league games in the 2023 ODI World Cup, and it is now time for match number 40, which sees England go up against the Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The defending champions, England, have simply not turned up and are languishing at the bottom of the standings with a solitary win from their 7 games. Moreover, their net run rate is the worst of the 10 teams, which tells you a lot about how their title defence has been. They are in danger of losing out on a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy, and they will need to win at least one of their remaining two games to stand a chance. In their last game against rivals Australia, an impressive bowling effort helped them keep Australia under 300, but no lack of support while chasing for Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes meant that they ended up on the losing side. In the batting department, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Jos Buttler have lacked rhythm, but they will be eager to end the competition on a high with a big score. With the ball, if it was David Willey against India, it was Chris Woakes against Australia who showed signs of improvement. When it comes to the spin department, Adil Rashid has single-handedly shouldered the responsibility, with 7 wickets to his name. On the other hand, the Netherlands have certainly punched above their weight and have shown that they have what it takes to compete with the Test-playing nations. Like England, the Netherlands are also in contention for a place in the Champions Trophy, but with their last league game against India, they will have to play extremely well in both games to finish in the top eight teams. The Netherlands come into this game on the back of a loss against Afghanistan in the previous encounter. After opting to bat first, a disappointing effort with the bat meant that they could only manage 179, which was never going to be enough against the Afghan batting unit. For the Dutch, Scott Edwards and Sybrand Engelbrecht have done the bulk of the scoring so far. However, their top order, comprising Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, and Vikramjit Singh, has underperformed, which has been a cause for major concern. In the pace department, Logan van Beek and Paul van Meekeren have made the new ball talk and have accounted for 10 wickets each. Saqib Zulfiqar could not justify his selection in the last outing, but the senior spin duo of Aryan Dutt and Roelof van der Merwe have not disappointed in the tournament. There have been six previous ODI meetings between these two sides, with England winning all six of them. Will England manage to extend their dominance? Or will the Netherlands spring a surprise yet again in this edition? We will find out soon enough.