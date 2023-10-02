Former England cricket team skipper Michael Vaughan named his pick for the Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinalists and he believes that Australia will not be among the final four in the competition. The Australian cricket team is the most decorated side in the history of the Cricket World Cup with five titles but Vaughan said that he expects India, Pakistan, South Africa and England to fight it out in the business end of the tournament. India have won the tournament twice while Pakistan and defending champions England have won it once. South Africa have never won the title and have not even reached the final.

“Can't wait for the World Cup to start this week .. My 4 semi-finalists will be … England, South Africa, India and Pakistan,” Vaughan said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday.

Earlier, Vaughan also said that whichever team can beat India may end up winning the World Cup.

“It's quite clear to me .. Whoever beats #India will win the WC .. #INDvAUS .. India's batting line up on Indian pitches is ridiculous .. Plus they have all the bowling options covered .. it's the only the pressure of the burden that could stop them,” Vaughan had posted on X.

England will begin their campaign in Cricket World Cup with the opening match against New Zealand on October 5. India play their first game against Australia in Chennai on October 8.

The epic tournament features 10 nations playing 48 matches over 46 days at 10 different venues.

(With AFP inputs)