Ahead of their ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up match against India, the defending champions England arrived at Guwahati on Friday. Spin all-rounder Moeen Ali, spinner Adil Rashid, batter Joe Root and some members of coaching/support staff were captured making their way to the team bus. Also, Indian batter Shubman Gill also arrived at the Guwahati airport at around the same time as England players. India will take on England in their WC warm-up match on Saturday at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

Cricket World Cup 2023 | The England cricket team has arrived in Guwahati ahead of warm-up matches pic.twitter.com/gJuDoLbpMm — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2023

Then, they will play the Netherlands on October 3 in Thiruvananthapuram in their second warm-up match. England's second warm-up game will be against Bangladesh in Guwahati on October 2.

India will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Australia in Chennai from October 8.

On the other hand, England will kickstart their title defence against New Zealand from October 5 at Ahmedabad, in a repeat of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav.

Advertisement

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)