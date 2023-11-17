Team India marched their way into the final of the Cricket World Cup on Sunday, thrashing New Zealand by 70 runs in the first sem-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer smashed centuries to lay a strong foundation for India as the hosts posted 397/4 after opting to bat. Mohammed Shami then bagged seven wickets as New Zealand were bowled out for 327, despite Daryl Mitchell's impressive 134 and Kane Williamson's 64. As the cricket world praised the Indian team, former Pakistan cricketer Sikandar Bakht sparked a controversy with his bizarre claim about the coin toss.

During an appearance on Geo News, Bakht claimed that India captain Rohit Sharma was deliberately throwing the coin far to win the toss.

"Shararat kar sakta hoon? Mai ek sawal kar raha hoon agar hum dikha sake toss ke waqt. Rohit Sharma jab toss karte hai vo dur fenkte hai aur dusra captain jaa ke kabhi nahi dekhta ki vo sahi usne call kiya (Can I be allowed a little mischief? At the time of the toss, Rohit Sharma throws the coin far from the range of any opposition captain. Thus, the opposition captain cannot go and cross-check about the call)," Bakht was heard as saying on-air.

However, former Pakistan captain and legendary pacer Wasim Akram put an end to the controversy, slamming Bakht for making 'embarrassing' claims.

"Who decides where the coin should land? The mat is just for sponsorship! I feel embarrassed. I can't even... I don't even want to comment on it," a fuming Akram said on A Sports.

Wasim Akram bashing people who said toss was rigged#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/PXHBYiEtPM — Dr. Maulik Modi (@iamthemaulik) November 16, 2023

Akram's sentiments were also echoed by former Pakistan captains Moin Khan and Shoaib Malik.

"He is mistaken, just creating a fuss. Every captain has a different way of tossing the coin," former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin suggested.

"This shouldn't even be discussed," a disappointed Malik grunted.