With Pakistan on the verge of getting knocked out of the Cricket World Cup semi-finals, captain Babar Azam is reportedly contemplating stepping down from his leadership role in white-ball cricket. Reports have emerged that Babar is likely to step down from his role after the Cricket World Cup. Ahead of Pakistan's must-win game against England on Saturday, Babar was seen having a chat with former Paksitan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While speaking to a local news channel, Ramiz shed light on his conversation with Babar, but did not revealed much.

The 61-year-old revealed that Babar 'seemed a bit off and looked depressed' during their chat.

"Babar seemed to be very off and looked depressed. I felt really bad. The conversation regarding his captaincy was private, and I don't want to make it public," Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan's Geo News' reported on Friday that Babar's decision to continue with captaincy would depend on the advice that he receives from the people, and some of his close aides have advised him to step down from captaincy in all three formats.

Ahead of Pakistan's final group stage clash against England, Babar was asked about when he would take a decision on his captaincy during the pre-match press conference on Friday, to which he replied, "About the captaincy--as I said, once we go back to Pakistan or after this match, we will see what happens. But right now, I am not focusing on this; my focus is on the next match."

(With ANI Inputs)