Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who turned 51 on Saturday, has explained why Team India struggle to win knockout matches of major events. India have not won a major ICC trophy since 2013 when the MS Dhoni-led side had won the Champions Trophy in England. Since then, the team has lost four finals, and have bowed out in the semi-final on as many occasions. In an interview, Ganguly said that the reason behind India's failures is due to lack of "execution" rather than "mental pressure".

"We don't perform well sometimes, in crucial phases. I don't feel it is mental pressure, but all about execution. They are mentally strong people. Hopefully, they will cross the line soon," said Ganguly on RevSportz.

With the ODI World Cup set to be held in India, Ganguly is hopeful that the team will cross the line this time around.

"Yes, yes, always hopeful. At least we qualified for the finals of the WTC, which is also an achievement. And yes, we have a chance. We have got good players, plenty of them. Hopefully, we will do it this time," he added.

Speaking on his plans for his 51st birthday, the former India captain said he would be spending time with his family.

"Nothing special. I will be at home with the family. It will be a quiet birthday. Daughter Sana has come here on her holidays, and she will be here till August. So completely a homely birthday this time. I have had a lot of travelling in the last three months, so time to stay at home and celebrate with family," he further stated.