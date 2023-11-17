South Africa suffered another semi-final loss in an ICC event, going down fighting to Australia at the penultimate hurdle of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday. Despite posting a mediocre total of 212 runs on the board, the Proteas took the game to the end but it was the Australian side that prevailed. After the match, when South Africa coach Rob Walter was asked about the potential winner in the final, between India and Australia, he gave a rather cold response.

Understandably disappointed over his team's departure at the semi-final stage, Walter told the reporter that he doesn't even care who goes on to win the World Cup, knowing that his team is out.

However, Walter did admit that India would have an advantage as it is a home event for them.

Reporter:If I could ask you - can I have a few words or would you like to answer the question on India vs Australia I mean, how are you I mean if you had to, once you are over the disappointment, who do you think would make it, get the trophy?

Rob Walter: To be honest, there's about a 1% chance I'll be watching. And to be even more brutally honest, I actually don't care. But obviously, because of the World Cup being in India, it's always great for the home nation to win the World Cup. I've got a lot of friends in the Australian change room, so I have probably a soft spot for a couple of them, especially the coach, for them to do well. But just seeing when we last played here against India and the support that's rallied around the team, and just the great hope and inspiration that winning a World Cup at home does actually bring. I think it would only be fitting for India to win. And in the same breath, they have been the best side in the competition and they've played the best cricket but that doesn't necessarily mean that's what will happen.

India will square off against Australia in the final on Sunday.

