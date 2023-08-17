The 2022 T20 World Cup saw Ravichandran Ashwin make a dramatic return to the shortest format of the game. Banking on his Indian Premier League form, Ashwin found a place in India's T20 World Cup squad. While such a return to 50-over format can't be entirely ruled out, it doesn't look like the off-spinner is the selectors' plans for the ODI World Cup this year. When asked about his absence from the one-day format, especially in reference to the World Cup, Ashwin said that he had decided long ago to not give any mental space to such thoughts.

When asked if it affects him to not be considered for ODI World Cup selection, Ashwin said: "I don't think like that, because the selection of the team is not my job."

"I had decided long back that I would not think about stuff that is not in my hand. I am honestly in a very good space in terms of life and my cricket and I try to keep negativity away from my thought process," Ashwin further said in an interview with the Times of India.

The 36-year-old said that he generally doesn't believe in keeping any business 'unfinished' but he does have the desire to see India winning the ODI World Cup again, even if he is not a part of the team.

"I live for the day and I have no unfinished business. But it's true that I would love to see India winning the World Cup again, even if I am not playing," said the iconic spinner.

Ashwin was also asked about his old comment in an interview where he said that he contemplated retirement in the past. The veteran spinner opened up on that comment and also gave an update on his current mindset.

"I think you are connecting two things. I did not consider retirement because of injury. That was also probably one of the reasons and I was not sure how I would be recuperating from it because I am not an expert at my body. And then there was some uncertainty around my career and I was just thinking like that. It is very easy to think negatively and that was one phase where I was probably thinking I would not be able to come back from it. It was just a thought and I just want to clarify on that. But right now, I feel I am bowling and batting really well and I have got a lot of experience in my kitty. I am taking one day at a time.

"Since Covid, it has been really busy, being inside bubbles and playing continuous cricket for the past three years. But this is actually the real break that I have got and I want to be at home, playing a little more club cricket and first-class cricket and then get ready for the next match that is there. For me, it is the South Africa series in December," he asserted.