New Zealand once again proved why they are the team to beat in ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 as they delivered yet another clinical show with a huge win over Afghanistan. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led Afghanistan came into the match with a lot of promise after their terrific win over defending champions England. But against 2019 edition's runner-up New Zealand, Afghanistan fizzled out in all three departments. Batting first, New Zealand notched 288/6 in 50 overs in Chennai with three batters - Tom Latham, Will Young and Glenn Phillips - scoring half-centuries.

In reply, Afghanistan;s chase never really took off as they were dismissed for just 139, thus slumping to a 149-run loss. While Afghanistan dropped several catches, New Zealand trumped them in that aspect too. Perhaps the best example of it was Mitchell Santner's catch of Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi on t he bowling of Lockie Ferguson.

The catch happened one the last ball of the 14th over with Santner taking a near-improbable catch. On a short ball by Lockie Ferguson, Hashmatullah Shahidi went for a pull shot but it look mis-timed. Santner then leaped and ran backwards to take the terrific catch.

ICC posted the video of the catch on its instagram handle. "Screamer alert" it wrote on the video.

Several users commented that it was the 'catch of the tournament'. One user wrote "World Cup 2023 No. 1 catch."

In the first inning, Devon Conway and Will Young opened for the Kiwis and played a 30-run partnership. In the 6.3 overs, Mujeeb Ur Rahman dismissed Conway for 20 runs (NZ 30/1). However, Young played a solid knock of 54 runs from 64 balls.

In the first powerplay of the game, New Zealand scored 43 runs. On the Afghani bowling only picked one wicket.

The Kiwis touched the 50-run mark in 10.1 overs. Rachin Ravindra and Young made a strong partnership.

Azmatullah Omarzai picked his second wicket after he dismissed Ravindra for 32 runs from 41 balls (NZ 109/2).

Kiwi opener Young was removed by Azmatullah in the 20.6 overs (NZ 110/3). Daryl Mitchell replaced Ravindra but could not make a mark in the game. He scored only one run from seven balls and was dismissed by Rashid Khan (110/4).

In the second powerplay, New Zealand scored 142 runs. Meanwhile, Afghanistan took three wickets. The Kiwis touched the 100-run mark in the 18.1 overs of the first inning. After two quick wickets from Mitchell and Young, New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and right-handed batsman Glenn Phillips took incharge of the run rate and played a stunning partnership to give 288 runs to chase.

Phillips and Latham's efforts helped New Zealand to cross the 200-run mark in the 42.1 overs.

Phillips made his half-century from 69 balls after playing 4 fours and 2 sixes. On the other hand, Latham slammed fifty in 67 balls after hitting two fours and no sixes.

Tom Latham's side made 250 runs in the 46.5 overs.

Naveen Ul Haq kept a check on the run rate after he picked up two wickets in the 48th over. In the first ball, Naveen dismissed Glenn Phillips for 71 runs (NZ 254/5). On the other hand, the Afghani pacer picked up Latham's wicket for 68 runs (NZ 255/6).

Afghanistan made a few misfields in the first inning and failed to dominate the game. The Afghani dropped four catches in the first inning.

Naveen Ul Haq and Azmatullah Omarzai picked up two wickets in the first inning. Meanwhile, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took one wicket each in their respective spells.

In the second inning, no Afghanistan batsmen could slam a fifty in the second inning of the game.

Matt Henry made the first breakthrough of the game in the 5.5 overs after dismissing Rahmanullah Gurbaz for 11 runs from 21 balls (AFG 27/1).

In the 6.2 overs, Trent Boult picked up Ibrahim Zadran's wicket for 14 runs from 15 balls (AFG 27-2)

Hashmatullah Shahidi scored eight runs in the game and was dismissed in the 13.6 overs by Lockie Ferguson (AFG 43-3).

The fourth wicket came on late when Boult removed Azmatullah Omarzai from the crease for 27 runs from 32 balls (AFG 97-4).

Soon after the fourth wicket in the second inning, Afghanistan failed to hold their wickets and make a solid partnership.

Rahmat Shah was dismissed by the young Rachin Ravindra for 36 runs from 62 balls (AFG 107-5).

Mitchell Santner dismissed Mohammad Nabi for seven runs from nine balls in the 30.4 over (AFG 125-6).

In the second inning, even Rashid Khan could not stand in front of the Kiwi bowling attack. Rashid was dismissed for just eight runs from 13 balls (AFG 134-7).

Following Rashid Khan's dismissal, the Kiwi bowling attack dominated the game. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi had to leave the crease within the 34th and 35th overs.

Afghanistan's inning ended in 34.4 overs after they scored only 139 runs.

Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson led the Kiwi bowling attack and scalped three wickets in their respective spells. Trent Boult too picked up two wickets in his seven-over spell. Meanwhile, Matt Henry and Rachin Ravindra picked one wicket each in the second inning.

With ANI inputs