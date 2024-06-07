Losing a World Cup Final is always a bitter pill to swallow. And if you're a fan of Team India, it will take a brave heart to watch Indian captain Rohit Sharma re-live the heartbreak of November 19. "I was in no mood to stay there," recalled an emotional Rohit, speaking to Adidas India in a promotional video for the 2024 T20 World Cup. After a dream run to the Final where they had won every single game, India lost to Australia in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Final.

"I ran (to the tunnel after the game). I wanted it so badly, that you get frustrated, you get disappointed, you get angry, you get all the negative things coming into your head," said Rohit.

The Indian skipper had been in brilliant form during the 2023 World Cup. Opening the batting, he had led from the front, getting India off to an aggressive start in almost every game.

"Before the final, the thought of losing never even occurred to us," said Rohit. "Everyone had the belief, 'we have been playing such good cricket, we will run through'," Rohit said.

Rohit recollected the difficult moments in the aftermath of the World Cup Final.

"I was discussing with my wife and I said whatever happened last night was a dream," said Rohit.

"Only after two or three days did it sink in that we indeed lost theWorld Cup. The opportunity will only come after four years," remembered Rohit.

In what might be his last chance to lift a major ICC trophy as captain, Rohit Sharma is now leading Team India in the hunt for a second T20 World Cup title. India got off to a winning start against Ireland, and once again, Rohit led from the front. Despite an injury scare, Rohit scored 52 on a tricky New York pitch.

India face Pakistan on Sunday, June 9.