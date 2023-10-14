The India-Pakistan cricket rivalry will be at the center stage as the two Asian giants square off at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. While it would take the entire unit to click for either of the two teams to get the win, there remain some superstars who will be in the spotlight. One of them is Virat Kohli. Over the years, the Indian cricket icon has often shone whenever his team has come up against Pakistan. If statistics are to be believed, Kohli has a magnificent chance of delivering the goods once again as India take on Pakistan in their third match of the ODI World Cup.

Virat Kohli vs Pakistan: A statistical look

- Virat Kohli has a great record against Pakistan in ODIs as he averages 55 against them. This is the best average by an Indian against Pakistan in ODIs (15+ innings. He also has a strike-rate of 100+ against them in ODIs.

- Kohli specifically improved his performances against Pakistan over the last 8 years. He has bettered his record against Pakistan in ODIs since 2015 as compared to his performances before.

- Since 2015, he has a Don Bradman-esque record against Pakistan, averaging 99 against Pakistan, scoring 396 runs in just 6 innings.

The last time Kohli played against Pakistan in ODIs was in the recent Asia Cup in which he had scored a century (122* in 94 balls)

- He has played 7 times against Pakistan in ICC events (ODIs) and has an average of 63.4 against them. In fact, he has scored a century and 2 fifties in his last 4 outings against Pakistan in ICC events (ODIs)

Since 2010, he has played against Pakistan 6 times in ICC events (ODIs) and averages 75 which is the best by any player against an opponent in this period (5+ inns)

In fact, Virat Kohli is also the first Indian to score a century against Pakistan in ODI World Cup

- Pakistan bowlers from the current ODI squad have not been able to trouble Virat much in ODIs. Barring Shaheen Afridi, no other bowler has gotten him out in ODIs from the current squad.

- When it comes to his exploits in World Cup matches, he recently became the batter to score the most runs in ICC World Cups (white ball format: ODIs and T20Is)

- Kohli is also a touch away from a couple of milestones in the ODI World Cups:

56 runs to become the 4th highest run-getter in ODI World Cup (currently he is 7th)

1 more fifty-plus score to enter the top-5 list of most fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cup

Kohli has certainly changed his batting approach this year as he is playing with a higher strike rate (105), which is the 2nd best by a batter in ODIs this year.