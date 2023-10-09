Ashish Shelar, the honorary treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Sunday that India will not be donning an alternate match kit during their high-octane ICC World Cup clash against Pakistan on October 14. Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in their World Cup match at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

Dismissing the media reports of India wearing an alternate kit for the game, Shelar said in a statement, "We categorically dismiss the media reports that Team India will be donning an alternative match kit against Pakistan. These reports are absolutely baseless and a work of someone's imagination. The Men in Blue will sport India colours - Blue at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023," he said.

Notably, India did wear an alternate kit during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Since both England and India were wearing Blue colours in the tournament, Team India switched to a darker shade of blue with orange sleeves during their match with England.

India are off to a promising start in the World Cup 2023, defeating the mighty Australian in their opening clash. While Virat Kohli and KL Rahul stole the show with their bat in the match, there were also some bitter moments.

Notorious social media influencer and serial pitch invader Daniel Jarvis aka Jarvo was apprehended by the security authorities at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after he entered the ground wearing India blues before the start of their World Cup match against Australia on Sunday.

The ICC banned Jarvo from attending further matches in the tournament. But the question remains how did he get access to the VIP area and could breach multiple security layers to enter Field of Play (FOP).

“The individual concerned has been banned from attending any further games at the event and the matter is in the hands of the Indian authorities,” ICC spokesperson stated when PTI enquired about the breach.

This is the fourth time the Englishman, considered as a nuisance across all venues in the UK, has managed to breach security in a match involving India.

It must have left ICC as well as BCCI embarrassed as Jarvo, wearing the India jersey, coolly entered the venue just as the Indian team were lining up for the march past, trying to move closer to team's biggest star, Virat Kohli.

Initially startled, the Indian team's security officer quickly grasped the man and escorted him outside the venue even as Kohli wasn't one bit amused.

Jarvo had been banned from English grounds after he repeatedly showed loopholes in England's security system by entering the playing arena at his will during the 2021 series against India.

With PTI inputs