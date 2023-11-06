For the next few days, one term that will be spoken about a lot is 'timed out'. Angelo Mathews and Shakib Al Hasan got a permanent place in the cricket history as the duo was involved in one of the rarest dismissals in cricket, that too in a Cricket World Cup match. Former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews was given 'timed out' - for the first time in the history of international cricket - with rival captain Shakib Al Hasan appealing for it. The decision left the cricket world divided.

Shakib was within the rules to appeal for the timed out decision. Shakib Al Hasan played a big part, scoring 82, as Sri Lanka failed to defend a 279-run target against Bangladesh.

"One of our fielders came to me and said that if I appealed, he would be out. The umpire asked me if I was serious. It's in the laws; I don't know if it's right or wrong. I felt like I was at war. Whatever I had to do, I did it. There will be debates. Today that (the time out) helped, I won't deny that!" Shakib Al Hasan said after the match.

"When I won the toss, I didn't have any hesitation in bowling first because we had trained here [in the dew]. We had to bat deep. Luckily we got a big partnership. Shanto and I applied ourselves really well. We would have loved to finish early - with lesser wickets [lost] - but a win is a win."

Charith Asalanka's century went in vain as Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in an inconsequential match of the World Cup in Delhi on Monday.

Sent in to bat, middle-order batter Asalanka scored a 105-ball 108, while opener Pathum Nissanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama made identical scores of 41 runs each to help Sri Lanka post 279 all out in 49.3 overs in a contest between teams which are out of semifinal contention.

Bangladesh scored the required runs in 41.1 overs for the loss of seven wickets.

The Sri Lankan innings was marred by an incident where Angelo Mathews became the first international cricketer to be 'timed out' after not being ready to face the ball within two minutes of the fall of a wicket.

The 36-year-old walked out to bat after the dismissal of Samarawickrama but had some issues with his helmet strap and signalled for a replacement, prompting Bangladesh to appeal for a 'time out'.

Mathews was seen having a animated discussion with the umpires but the Sri Lankan was asked to leave the field.

Later, Najmul Hossain Shanto (90) and skipper Shakib Al Hasan (82) shared 161 runs for the third wicket to lay the foundation for the win, reaching 282 for 7 in 41.1 overs.

Dilshan Madushanka (3/69) was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka, while Angelo Mathews (2/35) returned with two wickets, including the scalp of Shakib.

