Team India will take on Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, November 19. The match begins at 2:00 PM IST. High-flying Team India stormed into the final with a 70-run win over New Zealand on Wednesday. The win helped Rohit Sharma's side extend its unbeaten run at the ODI World Cup to 10 games. India's winning streak is a result of a strong batting line-up that has taken the attack to the opposition.

The bowling unit has proven equally formidable, dismantling opposing teams with ease. Indian pacers and spinners have utilised the playing conditions well, contributing to India's resounding victories.

In the build-up to the final showdown between India and Australia, we take a look at the three key factors that give the Rohit Sharma-led side an advantage over the Aussies in their quest for their third World Cup crown.

1. Strong batting line-up

India's dominance in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup can be attributed to their strong performances with the bat. The opening duo of Rohit Sharma (550 runs) and Shubman Gill (350 runs) have provided India with solid starts consistently.

Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have played pivotal roles in the middle-order, helping India post good totals like in the semi-final clash against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli, with a tally of 711 runs in 10 matches, has established himself as the match-winner for India. Shreyas Iyer (526 runs) has shown form with consecutive centuries against the Netherlands (128 not out) and New Zealand (105). Meanwhile, KL Rahul (386 runs) has emerged as the backbone of the Indian batting line-up, showcasing remarkable temperament and calmness to steer India's chase effectively. If India has to win the World Cup, the batting line-up must once again deliver a strong performance in the final on Sunday.

2. Balanced bowling attack

As the famous saying goes, 'Batters win you games, bowlers win you tournaments', teams that have gone on to win the World Cups in the past boasted formidable and well-rounded bowling attacks. Whether it's the dominant West Indies team of the 1970s or the five-time champions Australia, a potent bowling unit has been a common link in their success.

Rohit Sharma too possesses a well-balanced bowling attack. Featuring the likes of Mohammed Shami (23 wickets), Jasprit Bumrah (18 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (16 wickets), Kuldeep Yadav (15 wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (13 wickets), India's bowling line-up is equipped to handle various conditions.

The effectiveness of Indian bowlers has been evident on both the bouncy, swinging pitches of Dharamsala as well as the slow-turning tracks of Eden Gardens. A collective effort from the bowlers is a must if India aim to emerge victorious in Sunday's final.

3. Multiple match-winners

Indian cricket has come a long way and has witnessed a major evolution. From relying solely on the great Sachin Tendulkar, it has now evolved into a team of match-winners. Throughout the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India has witnessed the emergence of several match-winners in the course of their 10-match unbeaten run.

In the opening clash against Australia, India found themselves in a precarious position at 2/3, only to be rescued by the combined efforts of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. In the match against New Zealand in Dharamsala, the Kiwis were cruising towards a formidable first innings total, propelled by Daryl Mitchell's century. However, a stellar performance by Mohammed Shami (5/54) altered the course of the game, causing New Zealand to collapse from 178/3 to 273 all-out.

In the encounter against South Africa, left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja showcased his prowess by clinching figures of 5/33, paving the way for India's resounding 243-run victory. This reliance on different players augurs well for India going into the final in Ahmedabad.